Fuengirola delighted with attendance figures and organisation of its international fair

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Wednesday, 7 May 2025, 13:12 Compartir

Fuengirola town hall has acknowledged the “success” of the 29th international fair of the countries (Feria de los Países), which was held in the town from 30 April to 4 May. Tourism councillor José Luis Ponce said the event had been "successful both in attendance figures and organisation", pointing out that, according to the data provided by the suppliers, this year’s fair saw a growth of ten per cent compared to that of 2024. In addition, the councillor said that he was "very satisfied" in terms of security, highlighting the extensive police presence at the fairground, the largest security force employed in the fair’s history.

"Today we are making the first assessment of the fair. We already have the first data and we can say that it has been a success with visitors. This event, once again, surpasses itself and the first estimates indicate a growth compared to last year of around ten per cent," Ponce said.

The councillor added that even though there had been an increase in the influx of visitors, due to the excellent organisation, “it seemed that there were fewer people than in other years, but the data says the opposite”. He also praised the fact that no serious incidents were reported.

Traffic in the town during the fair days is another point highlighted by Ponce in his assessment: “Thanks to the lessons learned from last year’s event, traffic around the fairground and its surroundings has been somewhat alleviated. The opening of parking zones in the La Loma area has proved beneficial. These are measures we will try to improve even further next year.”

Economic impact

Regarding the economic impact of the fair, Ponce said, “It is a giant economic engine. Our industry is tourism. We are very good at creating leisure activities and this fair is a great exponent of this industry. And we do it so well that we are able to make our economy circulate and that money comes from abroad to stay in our town. That's what's important."

The councillor finished by saying that "we have created a brand that is recognised beyond the province and our autonomous community”.

“Obviously, there are always many aspects to improve. As in any industry, there are aspects that cause damage to the town, but year after year we try to reduce that damage and increase the economic benefit for Fuengirola. This year I think we have fulfilled that: we have reduced the inconvenience derived from traffic, security is improving every year and the economic benefit has increased. Therefore, this is the path we have to continue on: to continue improving this product that we offer to the world and doing it in the least intrusive way possible," he concluded.