Fuengirola creates more parking spaces as part of municipal improvement plan

Fuengirola town hall has announced that it will create a total of 148 new parking spaces in the Torreblanca district as a result of the municipal infrastructure improvement plan (PMI-3). A total of 100 parking spaces have already been installed in Calles Tortolas, Alondra, Golondrinas, Canarios, Jilgueros, Petirrojo and Garza, and another 48 will be added in the coming weeks.

The initiative was announced by the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, who visited the area on Tuesday.

“Not only have we renewed the infrastructures of these roads, but we have also taken the opportunity to launch our municipal parking plan in this area. Through the reorganisation of the streets we have managed to provide the residents of Torreblanca with places to leave their vehicles, something they lacked until now, “Mula said.

The works, which began in November of last year, had a budget of almost three million euros.

The project is part of the council’s plan to reform the district, which has so far seen the creation of a new green space in Calle Tucán, and the Sendero del Mar walkway.