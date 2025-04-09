Fuengirola continues with its commitment to improve the town's streets and public spaces

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Ana Mula visits Calle Tomillo during remodelling work. SUR
Infrastructure

The comprehensive remodelling of Calle Tomillo, a street in a residential area in the Torreblanca neighbourhood, began this week

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Wednesday, 9 April 2025, 11:27

Following the requests made by local residents, Fuengirola town hall has begun the comprehensive remodelling of Calle Tomillo, a street in a residential area located in the Torreblanca neighbourhood . The work, which began on Monday (7 April), consists of the complete renovation of the infrastructure, as well as the replacement of the pavement. Likewise, the streetlights will be replaced with low-consumption lamps, while around a dozen new trees will be planted.

The project has a budget of more than 271,000 euros and a completion period of 68 days, which is one month less than initially planned.

"We are talking about a purely residential street which has not had any improvements since it was first built. We are sure that it will mean a substantial improvement in the quality of life of the residents," the mayor, Ana Mula, said when visiting the work earlier this week.

The work is part of the council’s “commitment” to improve roads, public spaces and infrastructure in the municipality, a project that Mula said “combines efficient resource management with responsibility”.

