Fuengirola to become open-air stage during initiative to boost local economy

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Thursday, 1 August 2024, 18:30

Fuengirola is gearing up for Noche Viva Fuengirola on Saturday 3 August, an initiative with the performing arts as its central axis which will take place in more than twenty public spaces in the municipality. Organised by the town hall, the objective of the festivities is to boost the local economy and promote commercial activity through live musical and dance performances, workshops and exhibitions in the streets.

The cultural night, which began in 2014, will take place in the following public spaces: Plazas España, Punta Umbría, Reyes Católicos, Constitución, Marqués de Cardeñosa, Hispanidad, Theresa Zabell and Pedro Cuevas, as well as in the port, Calles España and Camilo José Cela and Parque de España.

Along with entertainment, street performances and exhibitions, the port will also host a street market with stalls selling a variety of products; while more than a hundred local businesses will participate in the initiative by offering special promotions and discounts.

The complete programme and participating businesses can be consulted on www.fuengirola.es.