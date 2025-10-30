Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The municipal ruling team honoured the victims of last year's 'danas'. SUR
Construction

Fuengirola approves urban development project in Los Pacos

The planning modification affecting Cerro del Agua involves private housing development and the extension of a street

José Carlos García

José Carlos García

Fuengirola

Thursday, 30 October 2025, 15:50

Fuengirola town hall has definitively approved the modification the general urban development plan (PGOU), which will allow the urban development of the Cerro del Agua area in Los Pacos.

Councillor Rocío Arriaga defined this step as the culmination of an urban development agreement between owners SUNC-13 and the town hall. According to the agreement, the town hall must process the PGOU modifications to allow development in the area. Previously, SUNC-13 had given part of its land to the town hall so that the latter could extend a street.

The total area concerned is more than 75,000 square metres and involves the extension of Calle Los Vecinos, the development of private housing, as well as the enhancement of green areas.

"The road will be paid for by the owners, according to their percentage of participation and as urban development obligations," Arriaga said.

At the beginning of the municipal session, the councillors dedicated a minute's silence to the 2024 victims of the 'danas' in Valencia, Castilla-La Mancha and Malaga.

