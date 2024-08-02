Fuengirola aims to become Costa town that recycles most glass for third consecutive year

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Friday, 2 August 2024, 09:16 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Fuengirola town hall has announced it is going to raffle three containers (miniglús) for domestic glass recycling as part the ‘Movimiento Banderas Verdes’ (green flags movement) campaign. In order to participate, it will be necessary to 'like' the post that will be published on the town hall’s Facebook page today (Friday 2 August), which will announce the start of the raffle. Participants must include a positive message about healthy recycling habits. The winners of the initiative will be announced approximately one week later.

“Fuengirola has been immersed in the Green Flags eco campaign since the beginning of July so that our municipality can revalidate this award for the third consecutive year. For this, the involvement of everyone is very important, but especially the hospitality sector, which at this time of year generates more than 50 per cent of the total glass that is collected,” councillor for cleaning, Carmen Díaz, said.

The councillor explained that several councillors are visiting hospitality establishments to promote the recycling campaign, but in order to further promote domestic glass recycling, "we are going to raffle three containers to facilitate recycling at home".

Urban ecology councillor José Sánchez added, “We are very happy with the campaign to try once again be the municipality that recycles the most glass on the Costa del Sol. These achievements are not by chance, but show that there is a great awareness among the public and above all, on the part of the restaurant sector, when it comes to carrying out this type of recycling. For this reason, I want to thank the hospitality industry for the work they do in this regard.”