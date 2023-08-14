Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Dance tutor Juani Guerrero and councillor Moreno announce the classes. SUR
Free sevillana traditional dance classes offered ahead of Fuengirola fair
The lessons, which will be given by local dance tutor Juani Guerrero, will be held in the Parque de España over the coming weeks and are open to all ages and abilities

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Monday, 14 August 2023, 15:09

Fuengirola town hall will offer a series of free classes to teach people how to dance sevillanas in preparation for the Feria del Rosario, which will take place from 7 until 12 October.

The crash-course lessons, which will be given by local dance tutor Juani Guerrero, will be held in the Parque de España over the next five Tuesdays, the first of which will be held on 22 August. The lessons, which start at 8pm, will continue on 29 August until 19 September, and each instalment will focus on one of the five different parts that make up the routine of this popular Spanish celebration dance.

The initiative was announced by the councillor for fiestas, Isabel Moreno, who pointed out that since its inception in 2014, “the lessons have been a success, both in organisation and participation”. The councillor added that “prior registration is not necessary”.

The classes are open to both locals and visitors, from beginners, to those who simply want to brush up on their technique.

“We invite everyone to come along, from children to adults. We recommend that everyone participates in comfortable shoes and clothing, but above all, it is important that they come with a desire to learn, because if you put a little effort into it, you will learn very fast,” Guerrero said.

