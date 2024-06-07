Foreign resident networking evening held in Mijas Costa

Organisers at the opening of the event on Wednesday.

Neil Hesketh Mijas Friday, 7 June 2024, 13:32 Compartir Copiar enlace

Some 150 entrepreneurs from the foreign-resident community on the Costa del Sol came together at a large-scale networking event organised with the support of Mijas town hall on Wednesday evening.

The meeting was designed for owners of different companies, big and small, to get to know each other over drinks, tapas and business-card swapping at The Green Label Restaurant at Chaparral Golf Club, Mijas Costa.

Among those taking part were members of local networking groups; Business 1st, Ellas Spanje, Costa Women and the German-speaking entrepreneurs in Andalucía. There were also representatives from the BIC Euronova business centre on Málaga TechPark.

Opening the evening, councillor for Foreign Residents in Mijas Mario Bravo stressed the importance of a thriving international business community in the area. Similar events are expected to be held in the future.