Five-star Fuengirola hotel hosts latest exhibition by Malaga urban artist Darko

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Friday, 8 March 2024, 08:49 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Fuengirola's Hotel Higuerón will host the latest exhibition of works by Malaga artist Darko, featuring 40 pieces that are part of his Emotional Geometry collection.

This new collection, which can be viewed until Tuesday 16 April, offers a complete vision of the versatility and talent of this artist, who stands out for his solid evolution in the world of contemporary art.

Darko, a visual artist with roots in urban art, fuses urban codes with shapes and volumes inspired by the avant-garde scene of the last century. Although he initially influenced the graffiti art of Fuengirola with his animal series, in 2017 he decided to explore new frontiers by entering the realm of abstraction. His works are exhibited in museums and galleries both nationally and internationally, thus consolidating his position in the global artistic panorama.