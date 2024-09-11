Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Work on the installation of the new bridge is almost complete. SUR
Final stretch of coastal path to connect Fuengirola with Benalmádena almost complete
The neighbouring Costa del Sol municipalities will be joined by a new pedestrian footbridge over the El Jardín stream, a project financed by Malaga's provincial authority

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Wednesday, 11 September 2024, 15:13

Mayor of Fuengirola Ana Mula and several councillors have visited the final installation work of the footbridge that will cross the El Jardín stream (bordering the municipality of Benalmádena) and that will culminate the connection Malaga province's 'Senda Litoral' coastal path, facilitating accessibility for people with reduced mobility.

Mula pointed out that although it is a project that “seems very simple”, it has proved to be quite complex because it affects several administrations, including Fuengirola and Benalmádena councils, the ministry of the environment, the provincial authority and the state coastal board.

“Many administrations for such a small action: it is just a bridge that crosses a stream. But finally, after a long time in the process, it is now being executed to complete the project of the coastal path in our municipality,” Mula said.

The walkway has a length of fifteen linear metres and joins the final section of Fuengirola promenade with Benalmádena’s beaches. The project has included the construction of a ramp at the final roundabout of the Paseo Marítimo Rey de España to reach the level of the footbridge.

This stage of the project had a budget of 103,417.27 euros and was financed by the Diputación de Málaga provincial authority.

“The coastal path is an initiative that aims to unite the entire coast with a single pedestrian footpath. Only this small section was missing to join Fuengirola with Benalmádena,” Mula explained.

The mayor also highlighted the importance of this initiative to facilitate accessibility for people with reduced mobility. “It is a small investment to guarantee accessibility and allow the enjoyment of all people with mobility problems, who will now be able to do the entire route of the coastal path.”

