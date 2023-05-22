Fallen tree blocks busy Fuengirola road during heavy rains

Sections
Fuengirola
The arrival of the storms along the Costa del Sol at the weekend caused some problems in Fuengirola, after a large tree was brought down by the rain and high winds. The incident was reported to the municipal fire brigade at around 11.15am on Sunday after the tree fell and blocked one of the two lanes of Avenida de Mijas.
Luckily, there were no injuries or damage reported, although firefighters had to close the road to traffic while the tree was removed.
Onlookers said that the incident, the only one reported in Fuengirola, was resolved quickly due to the fast actions of the fire services.
