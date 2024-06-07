Extensive renovation of Fuengirola street will be complete three weeks early

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Friday, 7 June 2024, 08:33 Compartir Copiar enlace

Fuengirola town hall has announced that the extensive remodelling work on Calle Asturias, in the neighbourhood of Las Chozas, is nearing completion. The work, as pointed out by the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, will be finished approximately three weeks before the end of the execution period.

The project had a budget of 1,245,000 euros, which was financed with the surplus of the 2022 financial year, and included the replacement of all underground infrastructures, such as sewage and stormwater drainage, drinking water supply and irrigation network, along with new paving and a remote LED lighting system.

“We are talking about some very necessary work which has been demanded by the residents of this area. It is a long road, located a few metres from the beach, that needed renovating, especially its underground infrastructure. The result has been that we now have a much more accessible street. Once again, I need to thank the people of Fuengirola for paying their taxes in a timely manner. Together we are improving Fuengirola,” Mula said.