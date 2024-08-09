Fuengirola set for traditional Los Pacos festival

Lorena Cádiz Friday, 9 August 2024, 14:37 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The neighbourhood of Los Pacos in Fuengirola will be partying from 22 to 24 August for its popular verbena festival, with activities and performances for all ages.

"Every August the neighbourhood of Los Pacos dresses up more than ever to hold its festival, which the town hall organises together with the neighbourhood association 'Árbol de Los Pacos', so that the area is filled with colour, atmosphere and musical performances for the enjoyment of residents and visitors," explained councillor for fiestas Isabel Moreno.

The programme of activities will begin in Plaza Suomi on Thursday 22 August at 9pm with a performance by the local group, Lanz. At 9.30pm, the opening of the festivities and a performance by the Puebla Lucía choir will take place. Later, at 10.30pm, there will be a performance by the Los Pacos gymnastics group. The first night of the festival will culminate at 11pm with a performance by La Gramola orchestra.

On Friday, the activities will begin at 9.30pm, when the annual tribute by the association 'El Árbol' is paid to different residents of the neighbourhood. This will be followed by a performance by the Chassé dance academy. La Caletera will perform from 11pm, followed by the well-known duo Paco and Llina.

On Saturday, the activities will begin at 1pm with a performance by a verdiales band, and from 2pm, a free paella will be available. A children's show will take place at 8pm, and at 10pm, the Los Pacos dance group will take to the stage, followed by a concert by 'Una de Dos'.

For his part, the councillor responsible for this area of the town, Julio Rodríguez, invited "all the residents to come and have a good day out with the family, because the activities are aimed at everyone. It's time to relax and enjoy ourselves together in Los Pacos".