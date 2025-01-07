Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

View of Fuengirola coastline. SUR
Entire Fuengirola coastline gets quality distinctions for fifth consecutive year
Tourism

Entire Fuengirola coastline gets quality distinctions for fifth consecutive year

The town hall said that these certifications show that the Costa del Sol town's beaches are among the best in Spain

Lorena Cádiz

Tuesday, 7 January 2025, 10:19

Fuengirola managed to revalidate the excellence of its coastline throughout 2024, achieving all possible awards for the fifth consecutive year. This was highlighted by beaches councillor José Sánchez in the annual report, in which he highlighted that one hundred per cent of the Fuengirola coast have received blue flags, Q for tourist quality, universal accessibility certificates and the Ecoplaya flag.

“These certifications demonstrate the efforts made by the town hall to ensure that our beaches are among the best in Spain, with more services, more care for the environment and improved accessibility of the facilities,” explained Sánchez.

The councillor highlighted the fact that Fuengirola was the first municipality on the Costa del Sol to install an adapted beach area, and also to adapt a boat for people with reduced mobility. "This year, we have introduced a specific toilet for people with ostomies on the adapted platform at Los Boliches beach to provide a hygienic and safe facility for users with these needs."

He also highlighted the security service on the beaches. "We are one of the few municipalities that have a surveillance service with beach police throughout the bathing season, and 14 lifeguards who, among other things, ensure compliance with municipal ordinances."

Throughout 2024, the security personnel carried out more than 61,000 actions, the most numerous being those against street vending and offering general information to users.

Another notable aspect was the performance of the rescue and lifeguard team, which carried out over 26,000 interventions, including medical assistance, prevention, aquatic support, and accessibility services. "As a key highlight, it's worth noting that we ended the summer with zero drownings on Fuengirola's beaches," he said.

