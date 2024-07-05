Emergency responders in Mijas get new equipment to ensure better response to incidents

Tony Bryant Mijas Friday, 5 July 2024, 08:19 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The councillor for the fire and civil protection services of Mijas town hall, Francisco Jerez, announced on Thursday new equipment that he described as “essential to improve the response capacity of our emergency services".

This includes new equipment for one of the fire engines that will facilitate the rescue of people trapped in vehicles in situations such as traffic accidents.

“We are committed to providing our professionals with the best tools so that they can carry out their important work efficiently and safely,” the councillor said.

In addition, an evacuation mattress has been acquired to assist in situations when people are forced to jump from buildings from significant heights, a vital resource that, until now, was not available in Mijas.

Two Civil Protection vehicles have also been equipped with a tank and a water pump that will allow them to control small fires effectively. Various rescue and emergency equipment has also been added to strengthen the response capacity in critical situations.

Jerez underlined the importance of these additions, saying: “This is a further step in our continuous commitment to provide our professionals with the necessary means to carry out their magnificent work in the best possible conditions. The safety of our citizens is our priority and we will continue to work tirelessly to guarantee it.”

Jerez added that the town hall will continue working to meet the needs of these professionals, “as far as possible”, so that they can perform their functions with the highest level of efficiency.

“Our goal is to ensure that each member of the Mijas emergency services has the appropriate resources to protect and serve the people of Mijas in an exemplary way,” he said.