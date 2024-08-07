Drone surveillance service carries out 2,600 missions on Fuengirola beaches since June

Tony Bryant Wednesday, 7 August 2024, 23:22 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The drone air surveillance service on the beaches of Fuengirola carried out more than 2,600 missions during the first two months of summer (June and July). During this period, the four drones operating along the coast of Fuengirola have totalled 261 flight hours, more than 80 per cent of the time for manoeuvres related to surveillance and prevention.

“Seven years ago, we were pioneers in incorporating drones to help the rescue and lifeguard service on our beaches. Today, many towns use them, but we are a benchmark in this innovative system, which is tremendously useful for saving lives in our sea. Our entire coast is under surveillance,” mayor Ana Mula said.

The company Aeromedia has been maintaining this service in four points on the Fuengirola coast since 1 June, and during the first 30 days, it accounted for a total of 1,296 actions and 113 flight hours, while in July, there were 1,336 missions spread over 148 hours.

Most of the interventions, around 60 per cent, were regular surveillance and control tasks of the bathing areas, while up to 25 per cent had to do with preventive missions.

“These actions, which are mostly coordinated with the rescue and lifeguard service, are very useful to make decisions quickly and effectively mobilise the boat or the jet skis, and in short, make bathing much safer,” Mula said.

Likewise, during the first two months of the service there have been four interventions to rescue or assist bathers. In these cases, the drone can locate a person in distress and drop them a life jacket from the air.

“Therefore, we are once again reinforcing safety on our beaches with this service, to which we must add those of the rescue and lifeguard teams, made up of 54 people; the Local Police officers of the special summer unit; and the fourteen beach guards,” Mula said.