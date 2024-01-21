Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The police cordon around the puddle in Fuengirola. Fuengirola se Queja
Dog dies after being &#039;electrocuted&#039; when stepping in a puddle in Fuengirola
112 incident

Dog dies after being 'electrocuted' when stepping in a puddle in Fuengirola

It is believed that there was a problem with an electrical junction box which may have resulted in some manhole covers in the street becoming 'live'

SUR

Fuengirola

Sunday, 21 January 2024, 09:31

A dog is reported to have died after allegedly being electrocuted while being walked through Fuengirola on Friday evening. The incident happened on Avenida Condes de San Isidro and at 7.40pm the 112 emergency service control room received a call from the Local Police warning that there had been an incident with an electrical junction box which could have resulted in manhole covers in the street becoming 'live'.

Emergency services contacted Endesa because several streetlights in the area had also gone out.

At that point, the police officers decided to cordon off the area with the help of the energy company's technicians. It was later when a caller alerted 112 that a dog had apparently died due to the incident.

The social media profile Fuengirola se Queja (Fuengirola complains) has denounced the incident on its Instagram account. «A dog died after being electrocuted while walking through a puddle in the centre of Fuengirola (...) Apparently it was because of an electricity junction box that is right next to the wall», it said in the post. At the moment this has not yet been confirmed by the emergency services.

