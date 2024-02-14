Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The controlled demolition of the 40-year-old building gets under way. L.C.
Demolition of iconic Mercacentro market transforms the scene in centre of Fuengirola
The building that for 40 years has occupied one of the busiest junctions in the town is gradually disappearing as a preliminary step to the construction of a new market

Lorena Cádiz

Fuengirola

Wednesday, 14 February 2024, 12:08

The demolition of the Mercacentro market in the centre of Fuengirola began this week, a project that will make way for the new market, which will have a ground-breaking design based on wood and glass.

Workers moved on to the site to begin the controlled demolition of the thousands of square metres of surface space, since the two underground floors will not be demolished.

The work has transformed the look of the area, located opposite the Cercanías commuter train station, and it has become popular with locals eager to get a photograph of the building before it disappears for good.

Once the demolition of the 40-year-old building is complete, the construction of a new 11,000 square-metre market will begin. The market stalls will be located on the ground floor of the building, while the upper floor will be reserved for gastrobars, in the style of the markets that are becoming popular in large cities. The top floor will be used for a roof-top terrace, while a customer car park will be located in the basement, along with an area for loading and unloading on the lower floor.

The project has a budget of 12.8 million euros, financed with municipal funds, and is expected to be complete within 15 months.

The town’s mayor, Ana Mula, said that the project is “one of the most important investments” her council has undertaken.

“It is going to be an icon of Fuengirola. Its modern and avant-garde design will attract thousands of visitors and offer an image in line with the town that we are trying to create. It is an exciting initiative with which we will all win,” the mayor said.

