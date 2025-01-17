Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A child with Epidermolysis bullosa. Pablo Nosti
Debra butterfly skin group on the Costa supported by Blevins Franks charitable foundation
The associaton offers support to the families of patients suffering from Epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a genetic skin blistering condition

SUR in English

Malaga

Friday, 17 January 2025, 13:30

Costa del Sol-based association Debra, known as the butterfly skin charity, has recently welcomed a donation from the Blevins Franks Charitable Foundation.

Debra offers support to families of patients suffering from Epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a genetic skin blistering condition.

The Blevins Franks Charitable Foundation donation will contribute to the running costs of dispatching specialist nurses to EB families.

