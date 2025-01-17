Debra butterfly skin group on the Costa supported by Blevins Franks charitable foundation

SUR in English Malaga Friday, 17 January 2025, 13:30 Compartir

Costa del Sol-based association Debra, known as the butterfly skin charity, has recently welcomed a donation from the Blevins Franks Charitable Foundation.

Debra offers support to families of patients suffering from Epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a genetic skin blistering condition.

The Blevins Franks Charitable Foundation donation will contribute to the running costs of dispatching specialist nurses to EB families.