Debra butterfly skin group on the Costa supported by Blevins Franks charitable foundation

Friday, 17 January 2025, 13:30
Costa del Sol-based association Debra, known as the butterfly skin charity, has recently welcomed a donation from the Blevins Franks Charitable Foundation.
Debra offers support to families of patients suffering from Epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a genetic skin blistering condition.
The Blevins Franks Charitable Foundation donation will contribute to the running costs of dispatching specialist nurses to EB families.
