Customer stabs private hire driver to death in Fuengirola The investigation suggests that the suspect, who may have mental problems, argued with the victim during the journey

A driver working for a popular ride-hailing app has been stabbed to death after picking up a client in Fuengirola this Thursday morning.

The passenger, a Spaniard in his thirties who has been arrested, apparently ordered a cab through the Bolt app, which went to the centre of the coastal town to pick him up in the early hours of Thursday 22 June.

During the journey, due to circumstances that have not yet been clarified, an argument broke out and the client allegedly stabbed the driver several times, according to sources.

Emergency services were alerted and rushed to the scene, but they were unable to revive him. The victim, a 44-year-old Moroccan man, had numerous stab wounds to his torso.

The alleged perpetrator was arrested and taken to the National Police Station in Fuengirola. It appears that he may suffer from some kind of mental disorder or illness, which will need to be confirmed or ruled out by experts, police said.