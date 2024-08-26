Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Policía Local de Mijas
Police seize more than 800 counterfeit trainers, 300 pairs of glasses, handbags and belts on the Costa del Sol
Officers were on patrol in the Las Lagunas area when a suspicious vehicle was intercepted last week.

Mijas

Monday, 26 August 2024, 17:47

Police in Mijas have seized more than a thousand counterfeit items and accessories and arrested a man after he was caught in possession of the goods at a checkpoint.

Officers were on patrol in the Las Lagunas area when a suspicious vehicle was intercepted last week. After checking the documents and searching the vehicle, officers discovered a large quantity of counterfeit items. The goods were seized, including more than 800 trainers, 300 glasses, and numerous bags and belts.

All the garments and accessories were taken to the police station, with the officers opening criminal proceedings against the driver as the alleged perpetrator of an offence against industrial property.

