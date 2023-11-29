Costa del Sol water companies implement restrictions for communal gardens A 20 per cent cut is being put in place in all the residential complexes in the area affecting gardens and swimming pools

Lorena Cádiz Mijas Wednesday, 29 November 2023, 21:13

Water supply companies on the Costa del Sol have begun to seal the meters used for watering gardens or filling and refilling swimming pools at residential complexes in compliance with the water-saving measures set out by the Junta de Andalucía in its drought decree. Residents in developments with communal gardens in Marbella and other towns along the coast are finding a seal on the meters, accompanied by a label indicating that the supply is affected by a "drought restriction".

Acosol, the public water company belonging to the Mancomunidad of the Western Costa del Sol (Benahavis, Benalmádena, Casares, Estepona, Fuengirola, Istán, Manilva, Marbella, Mijas, Ojén and Torremolinos) has confirmed that this measure is being carried out in collaboration with other water supply companies such as Gestagua, Emabesa and Hidralia. The operation will continue over the next few weeks in all the municipalities along the coast.

Acosol explained that the drought decree requires water companies to reduce the supply for gardens and swimming pools by 20 per cent. The move comes as the Axarquía has seen cuts of up to twelve hours a day in the drinking water supply.

Acosol called on all residents of the Costa del Sol to become aware of the extreme drought situation and to start taking measures in their homes to reduce their daily water usage as much as possible. The western Costa del Sol area was officially declared to be in a situation of severe water shortage and exceptional drought at the end of October.

This declaration introduced, in addition to the restrictions that were already in force, water-saving plans with the aim of achieving at least a 20 per cent reduction in urban supply. According to the decree, the water volumes supplied in municipal head tanks or from the collective network may not exceed 200 litres per inhabitant/day, and “the supply intended for domestic use must be respected”.