Costa del Sol historian reveals two 'long-overlooked' battles

SUR in English Fuengirola Friday, 11 October 2024, 15:21 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

A local historian writing on Fuengirola and Mijas is to share his latest research online to encourage others to come forward and help his work.

Patrick Meehan, resident in Los Boliches and originally from the UK, is author of the English language Fuengirola Revisited.

His new study focuses on the "long-overlooked" Battle of Fuengirola Castle and Battle of Mijas Pueblo during the Napoleonic Wars. In October 1810, Polish troops fought back the British in Fuengirola while Spanish troops failed to take Mijas, also held by the Polish on behalf of the French.

Meehan said by releasing his work (www.fuengirolarevisited.com/battle) that he aims to "gather all available evidence to create a more definitive account".