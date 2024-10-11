Costa del Sol historian reveals two 'long-overlooked' battles

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Battle of Fuengirola castle. P. Meehan
Costa del Sol historian reveals two &#039;long-overlooked&#039; battles
History

Patrick Meehan, resident in Los Boliches and originally from the UK, is author of the English language Fuengirola Revisited

SUR in English

Fuengirola

Friday, 11 October 2024, 15:21

A local historian writing on Fuengirola and Mijas is to share his latest research online to encourage others to come forward and help his work.

Patrick Meehan, resident in Los Boliches and originally from the UK, is author of the English language Fuengirola Revisited.

His new study focuses on the "long-overlooked" Battle of Fuengirola Castle and Battle of Mijas Pueblo during the Napoleonic Wars. In October 1810, Polish troops fought back the British in Fuengirola while Spanish troops failed to take Mijas, also held by the Polish on behalf of the French.

Meehan said by releasing his work (www.fuengirolarevisited.com/battle) that he aims to "gather all available evidence to create a more definitive account".

