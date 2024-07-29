Costa del Sol fundraiser launches new 'pesky foreign currency' campaign for Cudeca charity

Sections
Mijas
Monday, 29 July 2024, 10:01
During March and April of this year, Mijas-based charity fundraisers Alan and Jenny Boardman ran a campaign under the banner of ‘Copper up for Cudeca’ by placing their official collection tins in five establishments in Mijas and Fuengirola. The couple asked the public to drop off their “pesky small change” and by the end of the campaign, the distinctive green tins had collected a total of 1,377 euros for the Benalmádena-based hospice foundation.
The fundraising initiative proved to be such a success, that the couple, who have raised thousands of euros for local charities and worthy causes with their Mijas Walking Tours group, have decided to launch the campaign again throughout August and September.
Alan and Jenny, who have lived in Mijas since 2005, held a meeting with Cudeca last week to organise the initiative, although this time there will be 18 venues participating. In order to try to raise even more money with this campaign, as well as euros, “any pesky foreign currency can be dropped into the tins”.
“Many people do visit particular countries just once and then bring back home coins or notes that they're unlikely to be able to spend in the future. So, please take a look around the house to see if you have any such currencies. Cudeca has wonderful volunteers who separate out the various world currencies, enabling the charity to convert them into euros,” Alan Boardman explained.
The collection tins will be installed in the following businesses:
A Better You Nutrition, Alhaurin El Grande
Bad Ass Bistro, Fuengirola
Bodeguita El Tejo, Mijas Pueblo
Caribbean Mermaid, Fuengirola
Casbah Live Lounge, La Cala de Mijas
Clarky's Bar, Fuengirola
Clarky's Cafe, Torreblanca
Fibbers Irish Bar 1, Torreblanca
Fibbers Irish Bar 2, Torreblanca
La Sierra restaurant, Cerrado del Aguila
Lemon Tree Cafe, Mijas Pueblo
Lock Stock and Wok, Fuengirola
Mango Cafe, Mijas Pueblo
Mijas Magic, Mijas Pueblo
Olive Tree, Coin
Pub Royal, Torreblanca
Snack Attack, La Cala de Mijas
Walkers Chippy, Fuengirola
