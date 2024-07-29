Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Fundraiser Alan Boardman at Cudeca earlier this year. SUR
Costa del Sol fundraiser launches new &#039;pesky foreign currency&#039; campaign for Cudeca charity
Community spirit

Costa del Sol fundraiser launches new 'pesky foreign currency' campaign for Cudeca charity

Mijas residents Alan and Jenny Boardman have launched a campaign to collect small coinage, although this time any currency can be left in the distinctive green tins installed in the 18 participating businesses

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Monday, 29 July 2024, 10:01

Opciones para compartir

During March and April of this year, Mijas-based charity fundraisers Alan and Jenny Boardman ran a campaign under the banner of ‘Copper up for Cudeca’ by placing their official collection tins in five establishments in Mijas and Fuengirola. The couple asked the public to drop off their “pesky small change” and by the end of the campaign, the distinctive green tins had collected a total of 1,377 euros for the Benalmádena-based hospice foundation.

The fundraising initiative proved to be such a success, that the couple, who have raised thousands of euros for local charities and worthy causes with their Mijas Walking Tours group, have decided to launch the campaign again throughout August and September.

Alan and Jenny, who have lived in Mijas since 2005, held a meeting with Cudeca last week to organise the initiative, although this time there will be 18 venues participating. In order to try to raise even more money with this campaign, as well as euros, “any pesky foreign currency can be dropped into the tins”.

“Many people do visit particular countries just once and then bring back home coins or notes that they're unlikely to be able to spend in the future. So, please take a look around the house to see if you have any such currencies. Cudeca has wonderful volunteers who separate out the various world currencies, enabling the charity to convert them into euros,” Alan Boardman explained.

The collection tins will be installed in the following businesses:

A Better You Nutrition, Alhaurin El Grande

Bad Ass Bistro, Fuengirola

Bodeguita El Tejo, Mijas Pueblo

Caribbean Mermaid, Fuengirola

Casbah Live Lounge, La Cala de Mijas

Clarky's Bar, Fuengirola

Clarky's Cafe, Torreblanca

Fibbers Irish Bar 1, Torreblanca

Fibbers Irish Bar 2, Torreblanca

La Sierra restaurant, Cerrado del Aguila

Lemon Tree Cafe, Mijas Pueblo

Lock Stock and Wok, Fuengirola

Mango Cafe, Mijas Pueblo

Mijas Magic, Mijas Pueblo

Olive Tree, Coin

Pub Royal, Torreblanca

Snack Attack, La Cala de Mijas

Walkers Chippy, Fuengirola

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Parking solution found as work on new Costa del Sol health centre gets under way
  2. 2 Gerald Brenan: A Brit inextricably linked with Malaga
  3. 3 Over thirty crafters create a crocheted sunshade to keep the streets of Coín cool
  4. 4 Preparations begin for new EU border system in Gibraltar as treaty 'unlikely' before November
  5. 5 Mijas to host weekend full of nostalgia during legendary music festival
  6. 6 Julio Anaya's 'Guernica' exhibited at Malaga's Russian Museum
  7. 7 Olvera: The historic Cadiz town with spectacular views
  8. 8 Summer foot woes, hot tips for happy feet
  9. 9 Regional government in Andalucía to allow more construction to combat housing crisis
  10. 10

    The eight Malaga athletes vying for glory in Paris 2024 Olympics

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad