Costa del Sol charity worker Joyce Gyimah Amponsah: 'A recognition of such calibre is not something a person receives daily'

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Friday, 6 September 2024, 15:46

Adintre foundation founder and CEO Joyce Gyimah Amponsah has been given an Honorary BEM (British Empire Medal) "for her services to charity on the Costa del Sol". The top British recognition was announced in the list of awards for foreign nationals published last week and was given for her 20 years of working to provide support to the homeless and vulnerable.

The news was welcomed by British Ambassador to Spain Hugh Elliott, who said: "Joyce's dedication to support those in need has transformed countless lives and cemented her as a deeply valued partner for the British Consulate in Malaga, as we work together to help vulnerable British people."

Gyimah, a Spanish and Nigerian national who founded Adintre over 20 years ago and who has since worked tirelessly to provide homeless and vulnerable people in and around Fuengirola with physical and emotional support, spoke to SUR in English about her surprise and "shock" on hearing the news about the medal.

Where were you when you found out you had received the nomination?

I received an unexpected call from the ambassador's secretary. I was at my workplace, in the kitchens of the Adintre association, cooking for our users, which is something I do every morning.

What were your first thoughts when you received the news?

I was in shock; it was news that I did not expect. It is a great honour for our association to receive something as important as this.

Will you use the post-nominal initials BEM?

Yes, I plan to use the designatory letters because it is a great privilege for me to have this award.

Where and when will you be awarded the medal?

We don't have details yet, but it's a long process that takes time.

Where will you keep/display the medal?

We will put it on display at the Adintre facilities, because this recognition is not only mine, but that of all the people who have helped us to be able to move forward every year and to be able to continue helping the people who need it most.

BEM holders can apply for a family crest designed by the artist of the monarch: do you intend to apply?

Right now, it is something that we have not thought about: we are happy with the medal we are going to receive.

How important is this recognition for the work you do?

For me it is very important. A recognition of such calibre is not something that a person receives daily, and it also values the journey and work that I have been doing in Adintre for more than 20 years. In some way, it is also the recognition of the people who have helped us during all this time so that Adintre can continue to provide support.

Does this type of award benefit the charity in any way?

Yes, of course it does. We believe that this award will allow a small organisation like ours to reach the ears of more people, and thus be able to achieve greater support from third parties by expanding the entity's resources and collaborations.

You founded Adintre more than 20 years ago: did you ever think that your work would be recognised in this way?

It's something I never would have imagined. When I founded Adintre I never thought of doing this social work to obtain recognition in the future, but to help those most in need without receiving anything in return, I live in a town in which there is no other centre that has the resources that we have to help the most disadvantaged people.

How important is your work with Adintre on the Costa del Sol?

We believe that Adintre is of vital importance on the Costa del Sol. It is currently one of the few entities that offer a daily dining room and shower service to homeless people, thus trying to cover as many of their basic needs as possible, along with the psychosocial and labour support they receive from the rest of the entity's staff.

Do you have a message for the people and associations that have supported you over the last 20 years?

Yes, of course. I would like to thank them for everything during the last two decades because without them this would not have been possible. A single tree does not create a forest, a forest is created by many trees, and those trees that make us a forest are all the people, companies, associations and foundations who have supported us and continue to support us today. This award is for the Adintre family and all those people who help us.