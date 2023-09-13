Costa Press Club members face up to challenges from artificial intelligence

SUR in English Mijas Compartir Copiar enlace

The Costa Press Club’s first autumn meeting was held at La Sierra, the restaurant in Cerrado del Aguila Golf Club in Mijas Costa. The event’s speaker was Canadian-born Sonia Ingriselli, a long-time Costa resident and specialist in SEO and generative Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Sonia explained that contrary to popular belief, Chat GPT doesn’t automatically produce what you want; you must provide specific instructions to train it to do the task, a process that can be time-consuming. She also emphasised that ChatGPT-created content currently has no empathy, sympathy or real humour, making it easy to distinguish AI-written copy from human writing. As a result, Sonia reassured Costa Press Club members that there’s no need to worry about being replaced by AI-generated copy, photos or social media content. “The tide has turned since ChatGPT first arrived,” she said, “and journalists now have an opportunity to differentiate themselves by offering authentic content, with the added value of AI help.”

Sonia also touched on the other side of generative AI, that 20% she calls “scary” because it lies or omits facts. However, she emphasised that AI is here to stay, urging attendees to become early adopters of AI to retrain, learn new skills and watch its progress.

Her book, Automate to Elevate, explores how businesses can use AI, particularly its poster child, ChatGPT, to their advantage. According to Sonia, the book is written by a human for humans, although she did admit to some AI help with the title.

After the talk, Costa Press Club members and guests enjoyed a delicious three-course meal with excellent house wines in La Sierra’s spacious venue with stunning views over the golf course and Mijas valley.

Costa Press Club

Founded in 2002, the Costa Press Club is a fully recognised and accredited association under Spanish law, providing members with a unique social and professional forum. Meetings are held in a variety of venues on average every two months, normally with guest speakers. Club membership is open to anyone with a background in journalism or media content provision,including print newspapers and magazines, online digital, photography, television, radio, multimedia and social media.