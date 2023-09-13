Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
AI specialist Sonia Ingriselli with Neil Hesketh, acting President of the Costa Press Club Karl Smallman
Costa Press Club members face up to challenges from artificial intelligence
Events

Costa Press Club members face up to challenges from artificial intelligence

Speaker Sonia Ingriselli reassured the audience that there’s no need to worry about being replaced by AI-generated copy, photos or social media content

SUR in English

Mijas

Wednesday, 13 September 2023, 12:44

Compartir

The Costa Press Club’s first autumn meeting was held at La Sierra, the restaurant in Cerrado del Aguila Golf Club in Mijas Costa. The event’s speaker was Canadian-born Sonia Ingriselli, a long-time Costa resident and specialist in SEO and generative Artificial Intelligence (AI). 

Sonia explained that contrary to popular belief, Chat GPT doesn’t automatically produce what you want; you must provide specific instructions to train it to do the task, a process that can be time-consuming. She also emphasised that ChatGPT-created content currently has no empathy, sympathy or real humour, making it easy to distinguish AI-written copy from human writing. As a result, Sonia reassured Costa Press Club members that there’s no need to worry about being replaced by AI-generated copy, photos or social media content. “The tide has turned since ChatGPT first arrived,” she said, “and journalists now have an opportunity to differentiate themselves by offering authentic content, with the added value of AI help.”

Sonia also touched on the other side of generative AI, that 20% she calls “scary” because it lies or omits facts. However, she emphasised that AI is here to stay, urging attendees to become early adopters of AI to retrain, learn new skills and watch its progress.

Her book, Automate to Elevate, explores how businesses can use AI, particularly its poster child, ChatGPT, to their advantage. According to Sonia, the book is written by a human for humans, although she did admit to some AI help with the title.

After the talk, Costa Press Club members and guests enjoyed a delicious three-course meal with excellent house wines in La Sierra’s spacious venue with stunning views over the golf course and Mijas valley. 

Costa Press Club

Founded in 2002, the Costa Press Club is a fully recognised and accredited association under Spanish law, providing members with a unique social and professional forum. Meetings are held in a variety of venues on average every two months, normally with guest speakers. Club membership is open to anyone with a background in journalism or media content provision,including print newspapers and magazines, online digital, photography, television, radio, multimedia and social media.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Search scaled down for two young paddleboarders who disappeared off Costa del Sol beach more than two weeks ago
  2. 2 Watch... riot policeman in Spain files sexual assault complaint against woman protestor for this kiss
  3. 3 In pictures... a sneak peek of what Dolce & Gabbana's new 20-million-euro luxury villas in Marbella will look like
  4. 4 Picasso Restaurant, sangria y tapas with Spanish taste and much more in the very centre of Malaga city
  5. 5 Record numbers travel on public transport in Andalucía with more than 45 million users in six months
  6. 6 English-language breakfast TV format finally comes to the Costas with launch of Good Morning Spain
  7. 7 Popular international health and wellness event returns to the Costa del Sol
  8. 8 Why do prices rise more in Malaga than the national average in Spain?
  9. 9 Rincón's 'treasure cave' smashes its all-time record for visitors in one month
  10. 10 Torremolinos to host popular street race on Sunday in run up to San Miguel fair

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad