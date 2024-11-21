Costa interior design company to host charity Christmas market in aid of Cudeca

Tony Bryant Mijas Thursday, 21 November 2024, 16:26

The Scandinavian Zoco Home interior design company has announced that its second charity Christmas market will be held at Centro Idea in Mijas on Saturday 7 December between 10am and 4pm.

Organisers say the market, which will also be used to raise funds for the Cudeca Foundation, promises to be “a festive family extravaganza with something for everyone”. Visitors will be able to browse a variety of local stalls offering artisanal products, gourmet goodies, handmade jewellery, and boutique wines, along with the chance to try Christmas pastries and traditional mulled wine. There will also be a special animal-friendly space for those with pets.

One of the highlights of the afternoon will be a live performance by local singer Bárbara Pereda. Youngsters will enjoy a visit from Santa Claus, who will be on hand to collect letters from children, and take memorable photos with them. There will also be face painting, drawing tables and other craft activities.

The popular food trucks will als be there, along with several local companies showcasing unique handmade jewellery, ceramics, natural honey, local art, sculptures, and much more.

Collaborating companies include Centro Idea, Banana Kitchen, Clay Designs Jewellery, Bodegas Malvajío, Ole mi Pepe, Kaas & Kirkemann, Cake Emporium, Kurt Academia, Soroptimist International Costa del Sol, Publisun, Floreverart and Lobial Brand.