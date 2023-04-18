Demand for more services and extension to Costa del Sol train timetables during peak summer period The train line between Fuengirola and Malaga attracts more than 11.5 million passengers a year

Fuengirola's mayor wants more trains in operation during the main holiday season.

The mayor of Fuengirola is calling for more trains to operate between the coastal town and Malaga city as more tourists descend on the Costa del Sol for summer.

Ana Mula, a candidate to regain her position as mayor at the upcoming election, wants the central government to extend the timetables of the local Cercanías trains in a bid to slash wait times from 20 minutes down to ten.

Mula has also demanded the Ministry of Transport extend the night timetables to 3am during the summer, public holidays or days when major events were taking place in the municipalities through which the trains pass.

"The train, especially when we are talking about urban journeys, is a means of transport that public administrations should promote to the detriment of the use of private vehicles,” she said.

“Even more so, when the members of the government have defended, on multiple occasions, the implementation of environmentally sustainable policies, as well as their determined alignment with the 2030 Agenda that all institutions are assuming.

“That is why I have been advocating for some time that it is necessary to promote more sustainable mobility among the public.”

The train line between Fuengirola and Malaga attracts more than 11.5 million annual users, and is considered one of the most profitable lines in the country per square kilometre, Mula said.

The line was used not only by tourists, but also by hundreds and thousands of Costa del Sol residents who travelled from one town to another daily, for work or study.