The choir and orchestra during a previous performance. SUR
Collegium Musicum choir prepare for two Christmas concerts on the coast

The concerts will take place on Sunday 8 December at the IPV Palace & Spa Hotel in Fuengirola, and on Tuesday 10 December at the Encarnación church in Marbella

Tony Bryant

Tuesday, 26 November 2024, 11:30

The Collegium Musicum amateur choir and orchestra has announced two concerts on the Costa del Sol this December, a festive celebration of music from the 17th century to the present day on the theme The Glory of Christmas. Under the musical direction of Delyth Bressington, the concerts will take place on Sunday 8 December (7.30pm) at the Salon Real in the IPV Palace & Spa Hotel in Fuengirola; and on Tuesday 10 December (8.30pm) at the Encarnación church in Marbella.

Tickets for the Fuengirola concert cost 12 euros (free entry for under 16s) and are available from the IPV Palace Hotel, the Lepanto Café (Fuengirola), or by e-mail to info@colmus.org

The second performance is in aid of the charity, Cáritas Marbella, an association that supports the comprehensive development of those in danger of social exclusion. This concert is free, although the choir is asking for a donation for the charity.

With more than 100 singers and musicians from some 20 nationalities, Collegium Musicum is a non-profit musical ensemble that aims to create an appreciation of classical music among its members and audiences along the Costa del Sol.

“We warmly welcome you to enter into the spirit of the Christmas season with us in one of two beautiful settings,” Bressington said.

www.colmus.org

