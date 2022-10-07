Mijas brings together the best local cheeses and wines during gastronomic festival Visitors to the event will have the opportunity to sample a selection of cheeses that have been specially paired with suitable wines

The popular Mijas Cheese and Wine Festival will return to the Plaza Virgen de la Peña from Friday 21 until Sunday 23 October.

The gastronomic event, which is organised by the Association of Mijas Entrepreneurs and several local cheese makers, will present sixteen stands offering a selection of local wines and cheeses, along with other products typical of the area, such as the salchichon de Malaga, a traditional sausage that has its origins in Cártama.

The festival, which will include live entertainment, will be held between midday and 11pm and will promote products of companies like Fabrizio, famed for its sparkling wines and cava, along with other products associated with the Sabor a Malaga food promotional brand.

Visitors will have the opportunity to sample a selection of cheeses that have been specially paired with suitable wines.

The festival was announced by councillor Nicolás Cruz, who said, “This is an unmissable gastronomic event for lovers of good wine and cheese that will be enlivened every day by musical performances. After the success of last year’s event, this edition was launched to offer local producers the chance to promote their products.”