A previous medieval market in Fuengirola. SUR
Centre of Fuengirola to go back in time to become a medieval market this Friday
What to do

Centre of Fuengirola to go back in time to become a medieval market this Friday

Traffic will be diverted in Avenida Condes de San Isidro, as well as Calle San Antonio, Camino de Coín and Plaza Reyes Católicos, which is where the event will take place from 11am

Lorena Cádiz

Fuengirola

Thursday, 26 December 2024, 10:58

The central area of Fuengirola will go back in time on Friday 27 December to become a medieval market with more than 30 stalls offering a variety of artisan goods. Traffic will be cut on Avenida Condes de San Isidro, as well as Calle San Antonio, Camino de Coín and Plaza Reyes Católicos, which is where the event will take place from 11am.

Among the various free activities planned to coincide with the market are street performances, workshops and games for children.

Other activities planned for the day are a puppet show at the municipal offices in the El Boquetillo district at midday; while at 8pm, a Christmas zambomba show will be held in the Plaza de la Constitución, followed by a performance of local flamenco group Calle La Noria.

