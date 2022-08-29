Cardboard collection service eases burden of rubbish on streets of Fuengirola Municipal workers collect the cardboard from commercial establishments that have signed up to the free initiative on Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons

Fuengirola town hall has announced that the municipal cleaning services has made more than 400 collections of waste cardboard from commercial establishments in the municipality since the project was launched in March.

More than 30 local businesses have already registered for the free service, which was introduced to improve the cleanliness of the municipality by easing the burden of rubbish deposited in the waste disposal containers.

Municipal workers collect the cardboard from commercial establishment that have signed up to the initiative on Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons.

In order to take advantage of the collection service, business owners must send a WhatsApp message to 678 430 433, indicating the name and address of the establishment. A message will be sent to the applicant to inform of the day and time the cardboard will be collected.

Councillor for Beaches and Cleaning, Javier Hidalgo, stressed that the cardboard must be folded flat and deposited at the entrance of the premises on the day of collection.

“We encourage all businesses that generate this waste to register for this free service in order for us to continue improving the image of Fuengirola, which stands out for the cleanliness of its streets,” Hidalgo said.