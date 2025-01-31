Costa del Sol cannabis smokers' association shut down

SUR Friday, 31 January 2025, 18:28 Compartir

Spain's National Police have broken up an association of cannabis smokers in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol. The president of the club has been arrested for drug trafficking and allegedly distributing different narcotic substances to non-members who accessed the premises to purchase drugs.

An inspection was also carried out on the premises, where 640 grammes of hashish, 950 grammes of marijuana, 425 grammes of joints, 10 syringes with hashish oil, 40 grammes of hashish resin and 695 euros in cash were seized.

This is the second operation carried out in the space of a year at the establishment which, under the guise of a smokers' social club, was allegedly still being used for the sale of marijuana and hashish.

Officers found that the association continued to advertise itself on social media where they found comments from customers highlighting the wide variety of marijuana available at the club. Officers also identified a number of people regularly going into the establishment and leaving again within a few minutes. The case will be heard at a court in Fuengirola.