Inaugural Cala Mijas Festival shatters all expectations, with a big boost for the local economy Mijas town hall say that the three-day festival attracted 107,000 music fans from 50 different countries and delivered an estimated economic impact on the Costa del Sol of more than 20 million euros

Mijas town hall has announced that the first edition of the Cala Mijas Festival exceeded all expectations, creating an estimated economic impact on the Costa del Sol of more than 20 million euros.

The announcement was made by the town’s mayor, Josele González, who explained that the three-day musical extravaganza held in the purposely erected Sonora venue, as well as the series of free concerts on the beach, attracted more than 107,000 attendees of more than 50 nationalities.

González claimed that the event positioned Mijas as a reference within the circuit of festivals at an international level and as a leader on the Costa del Sol. He also explained that the festival allowed the direct hiring of more than 3,000 employees and has been an unprecedented boost for the economy of the area.

The mayor pointed out that the festival had had an economic impact on some of the sectors most affected by the pandemic, such as hospitality, commerce and accommodation.

“This festival has enjoyed great attendance figures and has filled Mijas with life and colour, while helping to support local businesses, bars and restaurants in an initiative that has combined the perfection of music, sun and beach in a unique enclave,” González said.

Cultural benchmark

The mayor explained that he was “very happy” with the economic and media impact that the festival has had on the municipality, adding, “This was a project that was born with the aim of positioning our town on the map and to continue to make it grow as a benchmark of cultural and leisure activities.

The mayor said the variety and quality of the musical program of the festival has been one of its great endorsements, since it presented the best rock, pop, electronic and urban music.

The event, the second edition of which will be held from 31 August until 2 September 2023, presented more than 90 musicians and bands, including celebrated performers like The Artic Monkeys, James Blake, Nick Cave, Liam Gallagher and Kraftwork, among others.

The security was coordinated between the Guardia Civil and Local Police. the Mijas Civil Protection services and security personnel of the festival. No incidents were reported and attendees were praised for their “good behavior”.

Councillor for Fiestas, Tamara Vera, said, “There have been many departments and people involved in making this event a success and we would like to thank all of them. The festival has exceeded all expectations and this has been echoed in the national and international media, who have praised the quality of the programming, the excellent organisation, the characteristics of the enclosure, the parking and cleaning services, and the behavior of the audiences.”