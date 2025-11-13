Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Last year's Christmas market. SUR
Community spirit

La Cala de Mijas Lions out and about in November

Members of the diabtetics support group will offer free gluecose tests in Mijas Pueblo on 21 November, while the Lions traditional Christmas market takes place at Parque Butibamba on 30 November

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Thursday, 13 November 2025, 15:57

La Cala de Mijas Lions Club has announced that its diabetic support group continues its awareness month activities in Mijas Pueblo between 10am and 1pm on Friday 21 November. Group members along with their nurses will offer free glucose tests and also hand out (whilst stocks last) the Lions latest life-saving initiative - the message in the bottle.

The club also announced that this year’s Christmas market is again taking place at Parque Butibamba, a festive day with more than 50 stalls filled with gifts, crafts and seasonal treats. The event takes place on Sunday 30 November from 11am, and along with the festive market, there will be a special visit by Santa Claus.

“We would like to thank Mijas foreign residents’ department for making these events possible and for flood-lighting in blue the municipal offices in La Cala de Mijas on World Diabetic Day (14 November),” Lion Anne Bowles said.

For more information about the La Cala de Mijas Lions events, call 607 879 450.

