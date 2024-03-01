La Cala Lions offer support to Ukrainian family on second anniversary of Russian invasion

Sections
Highlight
Mijas
Friday, 1 March 2024, 10:48
Compartir
La Cala Lions held a fundraising event at Legends Bar in Mijas in aid of a Ukrainian family that are currently living in the home of the association’s vice-president, Karen Blaire. The mother and her two children arrived in Mijas shortly after the Russian invasion of their country two years ago.
The event, which included live entertainment and a raffle, raised 1,275 euros.
A spokesperson for the Lions said, “A full house turned out on the occasion of the second anniversary of the Ukrainian conflict. The Lions continue to offer support to all those in need throughout the community.”
Publicidad
Publicidad
Te puede interesar
¿Por qué la factura de la luz será más cara en marzo?
El Norte de Castilla
¡¡¡Éxtasis en San Mamés y a la final!!!
El Correo
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.