La Cala Lions offer support to Ukrainian family on second anniversary of Russian invasion

Tony Bryant Mijas Friday, 1 March 2024, 10:48

La Cala Lions held a fundraising event at Legends Bar in Mijas in aid of a Ukrainian family that are currently living in the home of the association’s vice-president, Karen Blaire. The mother and her two children arrived in Mijas shortly after the Russian invasion of their country two years ago.

The event, which included live entertainment and a raffle, raised 1,275 euros.

A spokesperson for the Lions said, “A full house turned out on the occasion of the second anniversary of the Ukrainian conflict. The Lions continue to offer support to all those in need throughout the community.”