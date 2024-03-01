La Cala Lions offer support to Ukrainian family on second anniversary of Russian invasion

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Lions host event to help Ukrainian family. SUR
Community spirit

A fundraising event was held in aid of a mother and her two children that are currently living in the home of the association’s vice-president

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Friday, 1 March 2024, 10:48

Compartir

La Cala Lions held a fundraising event at Legends Bar in Mijas in aid of a Ukrainian family that are currently living in the home of the association’s vice-president, Karen Blaire. The mother and her two children arrived in Mijas shortly after the Russian invasion of their country two years ago.

The event, which included live entertainment and a raffle, raised 1,275 euros.

A spokesperson for the Lions said, “A full house turned out on the occasion of the second anniversary of the Ukrainian conflict. The Lions continue to offer support to all those in need throughout the community.”

