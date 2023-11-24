La Cala Lions offer support to Fuengirola-based fibromyalgia association

Tony Bryant Mijas Compartir Copiar enlace

La Cala de Mijas Lions Club visited the Apaffer centre in Fuengirola last week to present the association with a cheque for 1,000 euros to help it continue supporting people with fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue and other rheumatic diseases.

Lions’ President Brenda Meredith presented the cheque to María Mercedes González Estévez, president of the organisation, which was incepted in 2006.

Following a welcome lunch, the Lions were given a tour of the centre in order to learn about the various services the volunteer-run group offers patients with fibromyalgia, a chronic disorder that causes pain and discomfort throughout the body, as well as fatigue and insomnia.

The association offers a programme of activities for people suffering with the disorder, including social care, psychological attention, physiotherapy, osteopathy, tai chi, pilates, yoga and oriental medicine.