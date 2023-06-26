La Cala Lions to host Texas-style fundraising evening in Mijas Guests are invited to dress as cowboys or cowgirls for the event and prizes will be awarded for the best outfits

La Cala de Mijas Lions Club will hold its popular Texas-themed barbecue at the Village Inn (Riviera del Sol) on Friday 7 July.

Along with grilled meats, burgers and sausages, the event, which starts at 7pm, will include live entertainment supplied by vocalist Harvey James, along with a raffle with prizes supplied by local businesses and individuals.

Guests are invited to dress as cowboys or cowgirls for the event and prizes will be awarded for the best outfits.

Tickets cost 20 euros and are available for the association’s second-hand shop in Calle Torremolinos (La Cala de Mijas), or phone 637185533.