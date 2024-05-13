Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Steven with the La Cala Lions. Costa Connection
La Cala Lions come to the aid of youngster with severe hearing loss
Community spirit

La Cala Lions come to the aid of youngster with severe hearing loss

The Mijas-based association has supplied the teenager with life-changing hearing aids that can be controlled by his mobile phone

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Monday, 13 May 2024, 12:50

La Cala de Mijas Lions have come to the aid of a local youngster suffering from severe hearing loss after learning about his plight from Ibex Insurance, one of the association’s sponsors.

With the assistance of the Futura Hearing centre in Mijas, the Lions supplied Steven with life-changing hearing aids that can be controlled by his mobile phone. The Lions presented the devices, which cost more than 5,000 euros, to the youngster at their shop in La Cala de Mijas last week.

“Steven has had the hearing aids, which were supplied at a special price, for just a few weeks and he is very pleased with them. He is amazed how they have greatly enhanced his life and brought back his ability to hear again,” a spokesperson said.

