Budding British singer uses her talent to support youngster with cerebral palsy

The 13-year-old daughter of a British family resident in Fuengirola since 2014 is using her musical talent to raise funds to support a youngster with cerebral palsy. Budding singer/songwriter Amelie Dyer, who is known simply as Amelie, has recorded a new song inspired by Oliver, a youngster whose father wrote a heartbreaking poem about his son’s courage. Blessed, an indie-rock-style song about dignity, resilience and love, was written through Amelie’s Song4U challenge, where people submit stories or poems for her to turn into music.

Amelie is asking the public to get behind her campaign to help Oliver’s family buy a special wheelchair that he desperately needs. The song is set for release on Spotify on Friday 24 October - Oliver’s birthday – and is available to pre-order. The youngster will donate half the royalties from the track to Oliver’s family.

The daughter of a former rock musician and producer, Amelie trained from a very young age in the performing arts at the Academia Chasse dance academy in Fuengirola. She has also had roles in productions at the Salón Varietés Theatre, as well as starring in a short movie in 2022 that was written, produced and directed by her father.

“I’ve written a lot of songs, but this is the first time I’ve written one that felt this meaningful, like it had a real purpose,” Amelie said, adding, “I believe that music can change lives.”