British property developer starts work on 26 luxury homes on the Costa del Sol

British property developer Taylor Wimpey has announced that construction has started on 26 luxury homes in La Cala de Mijas. The 12.5-million-euro development, called The Meadows, within La Cala Golf Resort, is only the first stage in a bigger project, which comes as a result of the agreement reached between Taylor Wimpey and Irish company FDB, owner of the resort, and which involves the construction of 600 homes over the next few years.

The history between the British developer and the owner of La Cala Golf Resort spans almost a decade, during which time they have completed several projects. With The Meadows development, "they seek to offer a residential experience that combines comfort and proximity to the sports facilities and services of one of the most important golf destinations on the Costa del Sol", the company said.

Under the plan, the first homes will be built by October 2026, with prices starting at 620,000 euros. "The Meadows homes are aimed at people looking for a home in a quiet and well-connected environment. The homes will be distributed over three levels and will include a private basement, fitted kitchen and spacious terraces with views of the Mijas valley, one of the natural attractions of this area," the developer pointed out.

The company also said the proximity to a golf course brings added value, as it is estimated that properties in these locations "can experience a revaluation of up to 20% compared to similar properties in conventional residential areas".

Sustainability

The new housing development will have an A-energy certification, the highest level of energy efficiency in Spain. "Energy efficiency is an established trend in the European property market and particularly in Spain, where buyers are increasingly interested in the sustainability of their homes," said Marc Pritchard, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey. "The Meadows reflects this demand, ensuring not only a comfortable life for its inhabitants, but also a significant reduction in its environmental impact," Pritchard added.