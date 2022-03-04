Brexpats expands its services to offer more international assistance to foreigners in Spain The organisation was founded to help British residents stay up to date on their rights before the UK left the European Union

Brexpats in Spain, an organisation founded to keep British residents informed of their rights and responsibilities prior to the UK's exit from the EU, has announced that it will extend its services to offer a multitude of assistance to all foreigners living in or visiting Spain.

Retired university lecturer Anne Hernández has been at the helm of the organisation, which has now changed its name to Brexpats in Spain International, since it was founded in 2016. Hernández, who was awarded an MBE for services to British nationals in Spain last year, told SUR in English that the decision to expand the group was taken in order to "regionalise so that we can offer more precise help".

The group now runs seven Facebook groups that have more than 30,000 members from all over the world.

"We added the word International to our name because we have been receiving enquiries from people from as far as Australia, Canada and America who were coming to Spain and we felt that we needed to offer them the same help as we have given to the British," Hernández said.

Along with information about residency, driving licences, visas, taxes and pensions, among countless other things, the organisation has now launched the Brexpats Buddies, a group that ensures the well-being of people that live alone.