Bonnie Tyler confirmed for Marenostrum Fuengirola 2025 line-up

Marenostrum Fuengirola has announced that British rock singer Bonnie Tyler has joined the line-up of international performers appearing at the 2025 instalment of the concert cycle. The Welsh singer, who shot to fame in the 1970s with songs like Lost in France and It’s a Heartache, will perform on the Unicaja stage in Sohail castle on 14 August.

Known for her distinctive husky voice, the singer from the village of Skewen in Wales teamed up with songwriter and producer Jim Steinman in the 1980s, who at the time was working with rock legend Meatloaf. Steiman was responsible for her groundbreaking album Faster Than the Speed of Night, which produced her biggest selling single, Total Eclipse of the Heart, along with the Creedence Clearwater Revival hit, Have You Ever Seen the Rain. Throughout the 1980s, Tyler, whose real name is Gaynor Sullivan, was one of the most successful rock singers of the era, selling millions of records on both sides of the Atlantic.

Her performance at Marenostrum will obviously include all her top hits, plus songs from her latest album, The Best is Yet to Come.

Culture councillor Rodrigo Romero said, "The achievements of this singer are innumerable. After a 50-year career in the music business and having monopolised radio music of the 1980s, today, Tyler accumulates billions of plays on digital platforms. It will be a pleasure to have her perform in Fuengirola for the first time.”

