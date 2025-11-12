Young man arrested following Fuengirola bar brawl death

Irene Quirante Malaga Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 11:43 Share

The National Police have arrested a 25-year-old man suspected of killing a 63-year-old man on the Costa del Sol. The incident happened during an argument in September in Fuengirola. According to the investigation, the victim received a blow to the face, which caused him to fall backwards and hit his head on the floor. He died later in a hospital's intensive care unit.

The bar where the fatal incident took place is located near the Paseo Marítimo Rey de España. Although the police had no witnesses to call on at the time, during the investigation they discovered that the victim was in the company of his partner and some friends. They had an argument with two girls, who ended up throwing a drink at the group.

Amid the tension, one of the women phoned her partner, who appeared in the bar along with three friends. A brawl ensued and ultimately led to the injury, which allegedly caused the victim's death.

The 63-year-old man was left lying unconscious in a pool of blood, while the assailants hurriedly fled the scene. Upon arrival, the police found the victim on the ground. He was admitted to the ICU in critical condition, where he died as a result of the injury.

By reconstructing the events, the police managed to identify the perpetrator, 25, and his friends. It appeared that they were very close to the scene before receiving the call from one of the two women.

The suspect has been arrested and remanded in custody by the court.