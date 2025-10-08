Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Founder Fabienne Paques (l) at a previous fundraising event. SUR
Community spirit

Autumn lunch date to support stray and abandoned cats and dogs at Mijas animal shelter

The ACE fundraising event on Saturday 18 October will also feature live music and a charity raffle

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Wednesday, 8 October 2025, 10:17

The ACE animal shelter in La Cala de Mijas is holding its autumn fundraising lunch on Saturday 18 October at Restaurante El Jinete (Mijas Costa). The event, which starts at 1.30pm, will present live music supplied by violinist and vocalist Crissie Ryan, and a charity raffle to raise funds to help the charity continue looking after abandoned and stray dogs and cats.

Tickets cost 45 each (which includes a ten-euro donation to ACE) and must be booked in advance. The price includes a welcome drink on arrival, a three-course meal with a choice of menu (vegetarian option available) and two drinks.

Reservations can be made at the restaurant (952119170), at IBEX Insurance (Fuengirola), or by contacting Carolyn on 647647671.

