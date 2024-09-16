Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Driver assaults police on Costa del Sol after being caught without insurance or ITV test certificate
112 incident

Officers initially stopped the vehicle after noticing it was being driven in a suspicious manner in the Riviera del Sol area

Europa Press

Malaga

Monday, 16 September 2024, 16:43

A man has allegedly assaulted police officers after he was pulled over and caught driving a vehicle without a current ITV technical vehicle inspection certificate or insurance.

While on a regular patrol, Local Police officers in Mijas noticed the vehicle was being driven suspiciously and intercepted it.

When stopped, the driver then became violent and, despite attempts to calm him down, hurled insults and made threats, allegedly even assaulting the officers, police said in a statement. He was arrested and handed over to the Guardia Civil to be brought before the courts.

Father and daughter with arrest warrants detained

Mijas Local Police also highlighted another incident where a woman and her father, both of whom had arrest warrants against their name, were detained and handed over to the Guardia Civil.

The incident happened last week in the Calahonda area when police responded to a call from cleaning services staff alerting them to an upset young woman who refused to leave the public toilets.

When they arrived at the scene police officers found the woman was in an "altered mental state" due to allegedly taking drugs. After identifying her, officers discovered she had a warrant for her arrest against her name.

They requested urgent medical assistance and the young woman was taken to hospital and, once she was medically discharged, handed over to the Guardia Civil.

During the incident, the young woman's father appeared on the scene, who, when identified, also turned out to have an arrest warrant in force. He, too, was arrested and also handed over to the Guardia Civil.

