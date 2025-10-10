Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
112 incident

Driver charged after producing fake UK driving licence in Mijas

In a seperate incident, a man was arrested after allegedly disobeying and assaulting two Local Police officers

Europa Press

Malaga

Friday, 10 October 2025, 16:08

A man was arrested by the Local Police in the Calypso area in Mijas on 4 October after he allegedly disobeyed the officers and assaulted them. The incident happened during a surveillance operation carried out by plainclothes police, who noticed a man who was acting suspiciously.

When they tried to identify him, the individual repeatedly refused and showed a violent attitude towards them. After the man tried to leave and couldn't succeed, he assaulted the police, who saw that he was carrying marijuana.

The man was detained on suspicion of attacking authorities and serious disobedience. The police seized the substance and took him to the Guardia Civil so that he could be subsequently brought before the court.

Driving under the influence of alcohol

The Mijas Local Police have also recently reported two arrests concerning intoxicated drivers.

The first was on the night of 4 October, when the police received a complaint about an argument between two drivers on Avenida de México. As they were speaking to both drivers, the police noticed that one of them was under the influence of alcohol. The breathalyser confirmed their suspicions and the man was charged for an offence against road safety. His vehicle was taken to the municipal depot.

The second arrest took place in the La Cala area on 5 October. During a surveillance service, the Local Police saw a vehicle perform negligent and dangerous manoeuvres on Calle Sierra de Tejada. The police intercepted the vehicle and asked the driver for his documents. Once again, the breathalyser gave a positive result and the man was charged accordingly.

Fake driving licences

In addition, the Mijas Local Police have also recently caught two drivers with fake driving licences.

During a surveillance service on Avenida Abogados de Oficio in the morning of 2 October, the police saw a vehicle being driven abnormally on a roundabout. They intercepted the vehicle and asked the driver for his documents. The only licence he could show was a fake document from the UK. The police charged him with an offence of false documentation and another against road safety.

The other perpetrator was caught in the Calahonda area that same day. A motorcyclist was caught with a fake Polish licence during a document control on Avenida de España, after the police stopped him due to his suspicious behaviour. The man showed the licence on his phone and the officers charged him with the same offences as the abovementioned driver.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 New European Union entry/exit system to be introduced gradually at airports in Spain over next few months
  2. 2 New viewpoints will allow visitors to enjoy Costa del Sol beauty spot
  3. 3 Art, sea and elegance: the new language of luxury
  4. 4 Benalmádena ice rink to reopen for season with big charity event for local girl
  5. 5 Oktoberfest comes to eastern Costa del Sol town
  6. 6 Torre de Vega: authentic home cooking and top-quality cuts of meat
  7. 7 Autumn lunch date to support stray and abandoned cats and dogs at Mijas animal shelter
  8. 8 Mijas tees up new municipal golf school aimed at local youngsters
  9. 9 Costa del Sol-based arts organisation wins international award for volunteer work
  10. 10 Local shopping campaign launched on eastern Costa del Sol

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Driver charged after producing fake UK driving licence in Mijas

Driver charged after producing fake UK driving licence in Mijas