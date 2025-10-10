Driver charged after producing fake UK driving licence in Mijas

Europa Press Malaga Friday, 10 October 2025, 16:08 Share

A man was arrested by the Local Police in the Calypso area in Mijas on 4 October after he allegedly disobeyed the officers and assaulted them. The incident happened during a surveillance operation carried out by plainclothes police, who noticed a man who was acting suspiciously.

When they tried to identify him, the individual repeatedly refused and showed a violent attitude towards them. After the man tried to leave and couldn't succeed, he assaulted the police, who saw that he was carrying marijuana.

The man was detained on suspicion of attacking authorities and serious disobedience. The police seized the substance and took him to the Guardia Civil so that he could be subsequently brought before the court.

Driving under the influence of alcohol

The Mijas Local Police have also recently reported two arrests concerning intoxicated drivers.

The first was on the night of 4 October, when the police received a complaint about an argument between two drivers on Avenida de México. As they were speaking to both drivers, the police noticed that one of them was under the influence of alcohol. The breathalyser confirmed their suspicions and the man was charged for an offence against road safety. His vehicle was taken to the municipal depot.

The second arrest took place in the La Cala area on 5 October. During a surveillance service, the Local Police saw a vehicle perform negligent and dangerous manoeuvres on Calle Sierra de Tejada. The police intercepted the vehicle and asked the driver for his documents. Once again, the breathalyser gave a positive result and the man was charged accordingly.

Fake driving licences

In addition, the Mijas Local Police have also recently caught two drivers with fake driving licences.

During a surveillance service on Avenida Abogados de Oficio in the morning of 2 October, the police saw a vehicle being driven abnormally on a roundabout. They intercepted the vehicle and asked the driver for his documents. The only licence he could show was a fake document from the UK. The police charged him with an offence of false documentation and another against road safety.

The other perpetrator was caught in the Calahonda area that same day. A motorcyclist was caught with a fake Polish licence during a document control on Avenida de España, after the police stopped him due to his suspicious behaviour. The man showed the licence on his phone and the officers charged him with the same offences as the abovementioned driver.