Man arrested for threatening his 88-year-old mother with axe and knife at her home in Mijas

Local Police officers arrested the suspect after receiving a call that the elderly woman was in danger

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Tuesday, 1 July 2025, 14:04

A man, 65, was arrested on Thursday, 26 June, after neighbours reported hearing serious threats coming from the suspect's mother's house, located in the Las Lagunas area in Mijas.

When they arrived, Local Police officers discovered that the man had threatened his 88-year-old mother with a knife and an axe.

The officers located the suspect inside the property and proceeded to arrest him and seize the two weapons. Before they arrived at the house, the victim was already being assisted by her grandchildren due to her state of anxiety.

The elderly woman's son was charged with making serious threats. He was then handed over to the Guardia Civil, who took charge of the proceedings.

