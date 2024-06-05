Man arrested following machete attack on Costa del Sol's AP-7 motorway

Irene Quirante Malaga Wednesday, 5 June 2024, 15:37 Compartir Copiar enlace

Guardia Civil officers have arrested a man for his alleged involvement in a machete attack on another man on the AP-7 motorway that runs along Spain's Costa del Sol.

The incident, which happened near Fuengirola on 24 February, was in revenge and related to the theft of drugs between gangs which occurred in Valencia the previous month, according to police investigators.

The arrested man did not act alone. In the company of another person inside a luxury car, they started to chase the victim along the motorway for several kilometres until they managed to catch up with him in Fuengirola. The assailants eventually forced him to stop the car on the hard shoulder of the AP-7.

At that moment, according to police, the suspects got out of the vehicle with large machetes and stabbed the driver several times in the abdomen. The victim, aged 33, tried to protect himself from the stab wounds and put his arm in the way, where one of the bladed weapons pierced his forearm.

The perpetrators fled, leaving the man on the carriageway. The injured victim, however, was able to get back into his car and reached the Calahonda toll, where he asked for help from workers, who then alerted emergency services.

The driver was rushed to the Costa del Sol hospital in Marbella, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU). Officers found a sword, a large machete and two knives in the perpetrators' vehicle.

As SUR reported at the time, it appeared the attackers' intention was to steal the victim's belongings. Now, the Guardia Civil confirmed the attack was part of a settling of scores over a drug robbery between criminal organisations that had taken place the previous month in the town of Moinxet in Valencia.

Police identified the perpetrators and the judicial authority issued three national search and arrest warrants. One of them was located and arrested.