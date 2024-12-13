Arrested for threatening and attacking police officers after drinking to excess in a Mijas bar

The owner of a bar in Mijas called the Local Police after a customer who had been drinking to excess was refusing to pay for his drinks and was causing a disturbance inside the bar. Officers finally arrested the 33-year-old, who allegedly kicked and punched them and threatened them by saying, "I'm going to cut your throats."

The incident happened at around 9pm on 29 November in a bar in Las Lagunas de Mijas. The owner sought help from the officers after the individual allegedly acted very aggressively towards other customers. According to the owner, although the man refused to pay the bill, all she wanted was for him to leave the bar, which he also supposedly refused to do.

Once on the scene, the officers escorted him outside the establishment and tried to calm him down and convince him to leave to prevent things from escalating. However, the individual began to threaten the officers, to whom he allegedly said that they did not know who they were messing with and that he was going to "cut their throats".

Faced with this behaviour, the officers asked the man to identify himself, but he refused. As a result, the police informed him that he would have to accompany them to the Guardia Civil station for identification, though they had not yet formally arrested him. During the journey, the officers allegedly had to stop because the man was self-harming, hitting his head against the partition of the police car.

Allegedly, the individual lashed out at the officers with kicks and punches - though the injuries were not serious - after they opened the door to check on his condition. As a result, he was ultimately arrested as the alleged perpetrator of an offence of assaulting a figure of authority. However, before being taken to the station, he was taken to a medical centre due to the injuries he had allegedly sustained by self-harm.